Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2018, Age, clothes, denim, fashion, jeans, Study, Survey

A new survey has surfaced that asks a very odd question that we’ve never really considered thinking about.  But is there a certain age people should stop wearing denim jeans?

Well this study done by CollectPlus says yes and that age is 53!  Which to us is kind of a random age to be honest.  And apparently the reason isn’t that you might look bad in them, but that it just begins to become too difficult to find a pair that fits well enough past 53.  Plus stress levels peak while looking for a well fitting pair of jeans by that age.

6% of those surveyed said while shopping, became so stressed they began to cry.  Also some people admitted to having spent up to 5 days looking for the right pair.  And 1 in 10 people over the age of 50 reported they tried on 6 pairs looking for the right ones.

However there is a silver lining to all this.  most of the people who were surveyed said they didn’t need another pair for at least 3 years.

-source via ktvt.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live