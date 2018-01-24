A new survey has surfaced that asks a very odd question that we’ve never really considered thinking about. But is there a certain age people should stop wearing denim jeans?

Well this study done by CollectPlus says yes and that age is 53! Which to us is kind of a random age to be honest. And apparently the reason isn’t that you might look bad in them, but that it just begins to become too difficult to find a pair that fits well enough past 53. Plus stress levels peak while looking for a well fitting pair of jeans by that age.

6% of those surveyed said while shopping, became so stressed they began to cry. Also some people admitted to having spent up to 5 days looking for the right pair. And 1 in 10 people over the age of 50 reported they tried on 6 pairs looking for the right ones.

However there is a silver lining to all this. most of the people who were surveyed said they didn’t need another pair for at least 3 years.

-source via ktvt.com