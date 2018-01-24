(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Sadly, Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, forcing him to cancel upcoming concerts and effectively retire from touring.

Diamond and his wife Katie were definitely surprised by the overwhelming fan support, especially from those in Australia and New Zealand, whose upcoming shows were cancelled. Reports are flooding in that those receiving refunds from the cancelled shows are immediately donating them to Parkinson’s research.

Wow, I’ve received a bunch of messages from people in Aus & NZ who are donating their ticket refunds to good causes: Parkinson’s research, animal rescue groups, fire victim funds, etc. My heart is so full of joy to see this silver lining. Faith in humanity = restored. Thank you! — Katie Diamond (@KatieMcDiamond) January 23, 2018

This makes me smile. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support. It makes a difference. https://t.co/TLZAa69q1B — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) January 23, 2018

Parkinson’s has made it difficult for Diamond to ” travel and perform on a large-scale basis,” though it has yet to affect his “writing, recording and development of new projects.” He still plans to write and record music, though it seems touring has come to an end. He said in a statement on his website, “My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Via People