Sadly, Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, forcing him to cancel upcoming concerts and effectively retire from touring.
Diamond and his wife Katie were definitely surprised by the overwhelming fan support, especially from those in Australia and New Zealand, whose upcoming shows were cancelled. Reports are flooding in that those receiving refunds from the cancelled shows are immediately donating them to Parkinson’s research.
Parkinson’s has made it difficult for Diamond to ” travel and perform on a large-scale basis,” though it has yet to affect his “writing, recording and development of new projects.” He still plans to write and record music, though it seems touring has come to an end. He said in a statement on his website, “My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”
Via People