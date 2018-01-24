Lately it seems like the trend of rebooting old TV shows keeps growing in popularity. And now the next show getting a revival is the popular sitcom Murphy Brown. Originally airing in 1988, the hit show ran for 10 years all the way to 1998.

CBS is reviving the Emmy award winning show for a 13 episode season to celebrate Murphy Brown’s 30th anniversary. Of course Candice Bergen will act in her role as Murphy Brown, and the episodes will be produced by the original creator Diane English.

If you’re old enough to remember, Bergen starred as the “sarcastic, ambitious, often self-involved and bossy but dedicated and ethical” famous investigative journalist and news anchor.

Murphy Brown was nominated for 62 Emmys and won 18 of them.

