Jan 16, 2018; Lansing , MI, USA; Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during the first day of the victim impact statements addressing former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar in Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's court. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

Following the hearing of 156 gut-wrenching statements from former doctor Larry Nassar’s accusers, Michigan Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has sentenced him to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting athletes for years. The powerful statements delivered included athletes Aly Raisman, Mattie Larson, McKayla Maroney, Emma Ann Miller, and dozens more. The list of 156 accusers is not even the whole list.

Before handing down Nassar’s sentence, Judge Aquilina told him, “It was not treatment what you did. It was not medical. You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again.”

Larry Nassar gave an apology that rung hollow across the courtroom to the athletes: “Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect on myself and has shaken me to my core,” Nassar said as he faced the survivors in court. “I also recognize what I’m feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotional destruction you are all feeling.”