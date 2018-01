(Photo by Alessandro Bosio/Pacific Press)

Wednesday, January 24

Dead Or Alive-You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

The Romantics-What I Like About You

Peter Gabriel-In Your Eyes

The Cure-Just Like Heaven

Hall & Oates-You Make My Dreams Come True

Bananarama-Venus

Elton John-Your Song

EMF-Unbelievable

INXS-Need You Tonight