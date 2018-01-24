(Photo by Josh Noel/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

Can you believe that Drew Carey has been hosting the Price is Right for 10 years now?

Well there’s a first for everything, including being knocked down by a lucky contestant. After guessing the price of a treadmill lucky contestant Sona was called up to the stage where she attempted to give Carey an aggressive hug. So aggressive that she took both herself and Carey down to the floor, luckily part of the set caught Carey before he fell completely off the stage. Both were okay, and Sona still had the chance to play for a new car. She may not have won the car but left a pretty lasting impression on the show. Check out the clip below.