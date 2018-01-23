By JT
Filed Under:Dallas, DFW, ecpert, favorites, food, local, sommelier, Texas, whataburger, Wine
(Photo byGabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

When you finally settle down after a long day’s work, there are few things better than your favorite Whataburger meal.

Whether you go with the Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger or some Whatachick’n Strips, the options are there, but the question that arises next…What to get to drink?  Well Whataburger has enlisted the aid of Texan sommelier Scott Ota, who works at San Antonio’s High Street Wine Co.  He was tasked with pairing a drink with Whataburger’s new favorite, the Mushroom Swiss Burger.

Surprisinlgy or not, Ota believes the Mushroom Swiss Burger pairs best with a nice refreshing Coca Cola!  he says, “What kind of really stands out to me is the Au Jus sauce and the richness of the cream with the hardiness of the burger, and I think a classic pairing together would be a traditional Coca-Cola.”

He might be an expert, but we still feel there’s no problem pairing your favorite Whataburger meal with some nice vino!

Via Houston Chronicle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live