(Photo by Anthony Behar)

The 90th Academy Awards take place March 4, and the nominations are finally in!

The Shape of Water leads all films with 13 nominatons, followed by the war epic Dunkirk with 8!

For the actors, Hollywood veterans Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, and Allison Janney all secured nominations, as well as some up-and-coming talent, Saoirse Ronan, Daniel Kaluuya, and Timothée Chalamet, the latter two of which are celebrating their first nomination!

Congrats to all the nominees!

Via ABC News