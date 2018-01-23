(Photo by Joyce Marshall/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

After months of organization, Southwest Airlines just completed a relief mission to hurricane-battered Puerto Rico that brought over 14,000 pounds in supplies to the island, and brought back 62 rescued stray dogs and cats.

According to Southwest, “Each animal was boarded in the cabin of the aircraft in a crate which was secured into seats with seatbelt extenders,” and a veterinarian was on hand to make sure all the pups and kitties were completely comfortable and safe.

And they are HERE! 60+ rescue dogs and cats have arrived safe in DC thanks to Lucky Dog and the amazing folks at @SouthwestAir. We are on our way to @dogmabakery where these dogs and cats will meet their foster and forever families! #IAmLuckyDog #SatoPride #SouthwestHeart pic.twitter.com/oOfZt0RvTK — Lucky Dog (@DCLuckyDog) January 20, 2018

The flight was organized after Southwest received a call from Washington, D.C.-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, after their Puerto Rican partner reached out for assistance in dealing with the tons of strays left behind in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Linda Rutherford, Southwest Airlines Chief Communications Officer, said of the efforts of both Lucky Dog and the airline, “The devastation that Hurricane Maria caused the communities of Puerto Rico is heartbreaking. Our Employees are eager to lend a hand in bringing relief to San Juan by partnering with DC-based animal organization, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, and Puerto Rico Animal Relief organization, PR Animals, in transporting dozens of impacted animals to the DC area in hopes of finding their forever homes.”

Southwest Airlines rescues 62 stray dogs, cats from Puerto Rico https://t.co/0nBLQYb7kC pic.twitter.com/Dhc9QVrw3s — WFAA (@wfaa) January 23, 2018

Via WFAA