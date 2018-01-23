Photo: Chris Tuite / Sipa/ USA Today

By Maura O’Malley

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood is up for an Oscar this year, receiving a nomination for Best Original Score.

Related: Radiohead Reveal Career-Spanning 400-Page Songbook

Greenwood scored Phantom Thread, starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps, and while this wasn’t his first film-score rodeo (he scored the 2008 film There Will Be Blood), this is his first Oscar nom.

As Pitchfork notes, the Radiohead guitarist’s work on Phantom Thread also led to a Golden Globe nomination this year, but Alexandre Desplat took home the award for his work on The Shape of Water.

Below, hear a sample of Greenwood’s work and see the full list of Best Original Score nominees.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell

The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat

Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams

Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer

The 90th Oscars will air live from Hollywood on ABC Sunday, March 4 with the pre-show beginning at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.