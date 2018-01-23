(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The opening ceremony uniforms that Team USA will wear while entering the stadium for this year’s Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea have been revealed. Designed by Ralph Lauren, the uniforms will feature exclusive heating technology that its wearers will be able to control with the press of a button. But that’s not all the catching people’s eyes. The designer also unveiled the gloves that will come with the uniforms. The leather gloves include a touch a fringe as well.

Introducing the #TeamUSA Opening Ceremony uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, unveiled this morning on the@TODAYshow. pic.twitter.com/bYlQAaPOHf — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) January 22, 2018

Thanks to the vastness that is the internet, people couldn’t help but make a reference to the 1994 film Dumb & Dumber.

I knew I had seen that #TeamUSA uniform before! Samsonite, I was way off. pic.twitter.com/HOSDte5cAG — James Mulvenon (@Amosis) January 22, 2018

WHAT ARE THOOOOOOOOSE pic.twitter.com/bOeqmLFdZI — Bailey Hemphill (@bailsofhemp) January 23, 2018

Ralph: I’m just not finding inspiration for the Olympic uniform!

His brain: … pic.twitter.com/ZnDykqkZmG — Colin Ball (@colin_ball13) January 23, 2018

If only we could go back to 1976, the only time this country has had a good Olympic uniform pic.twitter.com/FMscPcOy88 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 23, 2018

You can see more from the uniforms below.