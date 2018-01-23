Photo via Dreamstime

An oil rig explosion that happened in Southeast Oklahoma claimed five lives, including a Fort Worth man, authorities say.

“Obviously I am here today with a very heavy heart our thoughts are with those who’s lives have been impacted beyond word by this tragedy,” says Tony Say of Red Mountain Energy.

The oil rig was so hot that crews couldn’t go in until 24 hours later. This is when they found the remains of the five workers who were presumed dead. The victims including three from Oklahoma, one from Colorado and the last one from Texas.

Josh Ray, 35, of Fort Worth was the among killed. Ray worked at Patterson UTI, a drilling company with sites across the country and Canada.

“Our focus right now is supporting the families,” says Andy Hendricks of Patterson UTI Energy. “This has been a terrible tragedy and a terrible loss and that’s where our focus needs to be.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA