By Hayden Wright

In 2013, Julian Casablancas of the Strokes founded the Voidz, a side project which released their debut album Tyranny in 2014. While Strokes fans settle into another hiatus following the 2016 EP Future Present Past in 2016, the Voidz are preparing their second studio album.

Casablancas just released “Leave It In My Dreams,” the first single from the Voidz’s upcoming record Virtue — due out March 30. The upbeat song about attraction and romantic anticipation strikes an almost poppy note.

“All these surreal things and sudden decisions/ Just wanna waste my time with you,” Casablancas sings. “I’ll be leaving, oh, in my dreams/ I’ll never let it bother me, it’s not my style.”

Listen to “Leave It In My Dreams” here: