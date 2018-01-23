Filed Under:1989, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, january 23, Music, Nine @ 9
(Photo by Frank Forcino)

Tuesday, January 23

Today, we learned that we lost an American icon…Naomi Parker Fraley, the inspiration for  the”Rose the Riveter” promotional campaign.  So I thought, we should find a moment in music with some awesome females!

Nine songs and moments from January 23rd, 1989!

Paula Abdul-Straight Up

Mike & The Mechanics-The Living Years

The Bangles-In Your Room

Michael Jackson-Smooth Criminal

Poison-Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians-What I Am

Def Leppard-Armageddon It

Taylor Dane-Don’t Rush Me

Phil Collins-Two Hearts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live