(Photo by Frank Forcino)
Tuesday, January 23
Today, we learned that we lost an American icon…Naomi Parker Fraley, the inspiration for the”Rose the Riveter” promotional campaign. So I thought, we should find a moment in music with some awesome females!
Nine songs and moments from January 23rd, 1989!
Paula Abdul-Straight Up
Mike & The Mechanics-The Living Years
The Bangles-In Your Room
Michael Jackson-Smooth Criminal
Poison-Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians-What I Am
Def Leppard-Armageddon It
Taylor Dane-Don’t Rush Me
Phil Collins-Two Hearts