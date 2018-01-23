(Photo by Frank Forcino)

Tuesday, January 23

Today, we learned that we lost an American icon…Naomi Parker Fraley, the inspiration for the”Rose the Riveter” promotional campaign. So I thought, we should find a moment in music with some awesome females!

Nine songs and moments from January 23rd, 1989!

Paula Abdul-Straight Up

Mike & The Mechanics-The Living Years

The Bangles-In Your Room

Michael Jackson-Smooth Criminal

Poison-Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians-What I Am

Def Leppard-Armageddon It

Taylor Dane-Don’t Rush Me

Phil Collins-Two Hearts