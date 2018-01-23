Award show season is almost over, but we’ve still got the main event to look forward to.
The 90th Academy Awards will air on March 4th, and today we got our first look at the nominations. There aren’t that many surprises here, the noms seem to fall in behind what we saw at the Globes and SAG Awards.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t some historic nominations though. Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird raked in five nominations, making her the fifth woman in the to be nominated for Best Director. If she wins, she’ll be the second woman to take home the award.
Mudbound’s Rachel Morrison also made history as the first woman to be nominated for cinematography.
Check out the full list below:
BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DIRECTING
Christopher Nolan — Dunkirk
Jordan Peele — Get Out
Greta Gerwig — Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson — Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro — The Shape of Water
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Big Sick — Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out — Jordan Peele
Lady Bird — Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water — Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Martin McDonagh
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name — James Ivory
The Disaster Artist — Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber
Logan — Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
Molly’s Game — Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound — Virgil Williams, Dee Rees
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Timothée Chalamet — Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis — Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
Gary Oldman — Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington — Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Sally Hawkins — The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie — I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan — Lady Bird
Meryl Streep — The Post
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Willem Dafoe — The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins — The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer — All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell — Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mary J. Blige — Mudbound
Allison Janney — I, Tonya
Lesley Manville — Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf — Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer — The Shape of Water
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail — Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman
Faces Places — Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda
Icarus — Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
Last Men in Aleppo — Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Søren Steen Jespersen
Strong Island — Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Edith + Eddie — Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 — Frank Stiefel
Heroin(e) — Elaine McMilion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon
Knife Skills — Thomas Lennon
Traffic Stop — Kate Davis, David Heilbroner
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
DeKalb Elementary — Reed Van Dyk
The Eleven O’Clock — Derin Seale, Josh Lawson
My Nephew Emmett — Kevin Wilson Jr.
The Silent Child — Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton
Watu Wote / All of Us — Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boss Baby — Tom McGrath, Ramsey Naito
The Breadwinner — Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo
Coco — Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson
Ferdinand — Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent — Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dear Basketball — Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
Garden Party — Victor Claire, Gabriel Grapperon
Lou — Dave Mullins, Dana Murray
Negative Space — Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes — Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman — Sebastián Lelio, Chile
The Insult — Ziad Doueiri, Lebanon
Loveless — Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia
On Body and Soul — Ildikó Enyedi, Hungary
The Square — Ruben Östlund, Sweden
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049 — Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour — Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk — Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound — Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water — Dan Laustsen
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 — Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkirk — Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water — Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin
VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
FILM EDITING
Baby Driver — Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk — Lee Smith
I, Tonya — Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water — Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Jon Gregory
COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast — Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour — Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread — Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water — Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul — Consolata Boyle
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Darkest Hour — Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul — Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard
Wonder — Arden Tuiten
ORIGINAL SCORE
Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread — Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Carter Burwell
ORIGINAL SONG
“Mighty River” — Mudbound, Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson
“Mystery of Love” — Call Me By Your Name, Sufjan Stevens
“Remember Me” — Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
“Stand Up for Something” — Marshall, Diane Warren, Lonnie R. Lynn
“This is Me” — The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
SOUND EDITING
Baby Driver — Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049 — Mark Mangini, Theo Green
Dunkirk — Richard King, Alex Gibson
The Shape of Water — Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce
SOUND MIXING
Baby Driver — Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049— Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth
Dunkirk — Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
The Shape of Water — Christian Cooke, Bran Zoern, Glen Gauthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, Stuart Wilson
Via Verge