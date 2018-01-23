While some of us struggle at taking perfect basketball shots just feet away, a group of guys have conquered the record for World’s Highest Basketball Shot from an altitude unimaginable. Australian YouTube trio, How Ridiculous, took a trip to Maletsunyane Falls in Lesotho, Africa to beat their own record. The group previously won record in 2016 in Mauvoisin Dam in Valais, Switzerland shooting a basket at the bottom of the dam.

See the incredible footage from their newly won world record at a staggering height of 201.422m/660ft.