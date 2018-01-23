Photo via Dreamstime

This mom-and-pop burger joint flipped its last burger in Southlake, and it is non other, than Johnny B’s Burgers and Shakes.

On Facebook, the restaurant announced that they will be closing immediately, after being in business for 14 years.

The people of Southlake had a great love to the restaurant that the locals visiting places from around the world, would hold up the restaurant sign.

The burger joint was a contender in the Star-Telegram’s Battle of the Burgers, which is hosted every odd-numbered years since ’09. In 2013, the restaurant made it to the Final Four and in 2017, they made it to the Sweet 16.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Star-Telegram