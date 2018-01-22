Modern love means mistakes and mistakes mean accidentally swiping the wrong way on a dating app. That’s the story of Hayden Moll, a student at Missouri State University. Moll was on Tinder going about his business and swiping when he accidentally swiped left on a girl named Claudia. Unfortunately, there is no backtracking on Tinder. Leaving Hayden in a desperate frenzy, he decided to do what probably no guy has done before. He took it upon himself to find every Claudia at the university and emailed them to track the right Claudia down.

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

Obviously the letters went viral and the right Claudia was found in no time thanks to the internet.

A modern day Cinderella story https://t.co/qQiRQrmmKP — bjärk (@TrueMorse) January 21, 2018

Hey I know that guy! — Hayden (@HaydenMoll) January 21, 2018

The question is: did his efforts ever amount to a date or not?