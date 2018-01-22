Neil Diamond won’t be returning to perform in Dallas anytime soon.

Neil Diamond announced on Monday that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and that he would be retiring from touring. He has canceled the remainder of his 50th anniversary tour in Australia and New Zealand. The Sweet Caroline singer said that he will continue to makemusic for foreseeable future. Neil made the announcement on his website.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” said Neil Diamond.”My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows. I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

TMZ reports that everyone who had already purchased tickets will be receiving refunds. Neil Diamond is scheduled to appear this weekend at the Grammy Awards and receive a lifetime achievement award.

Source Via: TMZ