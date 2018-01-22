(Photo by Joe Russo / imageSPACE).

Megyn Kelly has responded to Jane Fonda’s criticism of a question asked during an interview back in September 2017. Both Fonda, 80, and actor Robert Redford, 81, were on Kelly’s show, who was on her third day on the new gig after leaving Kelly File on Fox News. During the interview, Kelly had turned to Fonda and told her she has “aged beautifully” and why she chose to not to be open about the “work” done on her. The question was followed by a long stare from Fonda.

An interview Fonda gave at the recent Sundance Film Festival in Utah has brought the old interview back into the spotlight igniting the feud between the two. Fonda told Variety in a Q&A, “I was stunned [by the plastic surgery question] It was so inappropriate. It showed that she’s not that good an interviewer.”

Here’s Megyn Kelly’s response to that interview.