Dozens of evacuations are reported happening following a massive grass fire that broke out west of Fort Worth this afternoon.

As of now all lanes of I-20 and I-30 from Loop 820 to Farm Road 5 in Tarrant and Parker counties are closed due to the heavy smoke. That fire burned at least 1,000 acres according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of 4:45 pm, the forward progress of the wildfire has been stopped and about 40-50 % has been contained by fire crews. As of now no injuries have been reported.

Via CBS DFW

All lanes of I-20 and Interstate 30 from Loop 820 to Farm Road 5 in western Tarrant and eastern Parker counties are closed due to heavy smoke. #dfwtraffic #txwx #ntxwx pic.twitter.com/4JweC5cLiC — Max Faulkner (@mfaulknerphotog) January 22, 2018