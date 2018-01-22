Filed Under:Fort Worth, DFW, Wildfire, Tarrant County, Parker County, grassfire, evacuations

Dozens of evacuations are reported happening following a massive grass fire that broke out west of Fort Worth this afternoon.

As of now all lanes of I-20 and I-30 from Loop 820 to Farm Road 5 in Tarrant and Parker counties are closed due to the heavy smoke. That fire burned at least 1,000 acres according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of 4:45 pm, the forward progress of the wildfire has been stopped and about 40-50 % has been contained by fire crews. As of now no injuries have been reported.

Via CBS DFW

 

