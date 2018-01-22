Joel Cruz is still obviously very upset.

The 29-year-old Washington man recently set his parent’s house ablaze, for what he’s calling revenge against a prank his younger brother pulled on him over a decade ago. Apparently, as a teenager, Joel’s brother farted in his face, so he thought the best course of action was to burn his folks’ house down.

Joel placed a pot of vegetable oil on the stove, and set the burner to High, and then left. After being arrested last Wednesday, Joel told police he hears “voices in his head,” which might have told him to set his parents’ house on fire.

Joel has been taken to a local hospital to undergo further psychiatric evaluation.

