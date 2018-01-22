Filed Under:1984, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, January 22, Music, Nine @ 9
Monday, January 22

The year was 1984.  On this day, the Washington Redskins lost Super Bowl XVIII.  Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep the Eagles out of this years!  Plus, you could get a pound of apples for less than $.50!

Nine songs and moments from January 22nd, 1984!

Madonna-Holiday

Van Halen-Jump

Real Life-Send Me An Angel

Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun

John Mellencamp-Pink Houses

Culture Club-Karma Chameleon

Shannon-Let The Music Play

The Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep

Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart

