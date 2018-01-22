(Photo by Pacific Press)

Monday, January 22

The year was 1984. On this day, the Washington Redskins lost Super Bowl XVIII. Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep the Eagles out of this years! Plus, you could get a pound of apples for less than $.50!

Nine songs and moments from January 22nd, 1984!

Madonna-Holiday

Van Halen-Jump

Real Life-Send Me An Angel

Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun

John Mellencamp-Pink Houses

Culture Club-Karma Chameleon

Shannon-Let The Music Play

The Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep

Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart