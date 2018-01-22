(Photo by Pacific Press)
Monday, January 22
The year was 1984. On this day, the Washington Redskins lost Super Bowl XVIII. Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep the Eagles out of this years! Plus, you could get a pound of apples for less than $.50!
Nine songs and moments from January 22nd, 1984!
Madonna-Holiday
Van Halen-Jump
Real Life-Send Me An Angel
Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun
John Mellencamp-Pink Houses
Culture Club-Karma Chameleon
Shannon-Let The Music Play
The Romantics-Talking In Your Sleep
Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart