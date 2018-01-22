© James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
After two nail biting championship games, the 2018 Superbowl will be Patriots Vs. Eagles.
Big wins (and losses) always mean one thing for die hard football cities, riots. In Philly, cops tried to do their best to prepare for the inevitable rioting. They even greased up poles in an attempt to keep people from climbing.
Of course, none of that did any real good. There were some particularly crazy riots in the city last night, in fact, once the game ended all laws just flew out the window and chaos ensued.
So take a look at some of the best moments from last nights riots…
