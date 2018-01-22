The Philadelphia Eagles did not have any trouble last night defeating the Minnesota Vikings to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. In fact, the hardest hit of the day came after the game’s conclusion, as fans were making their way home on the subway.

Passengers watched (and thankfully one of them was filming) as a man outside the car desperately tried to catch the train as it was speeding away. Unfortunately for him, he was not really watching where he was going, and ended running face first into a gigantic pole!

Transit police said the man was previously showing off for passengers, and after the collision, high-fived other travelers and boarded the next available train.

Via Huffington Post