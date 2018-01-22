Do you have what it takes to be on American Ninja Warrior?

If not that’s okay, you can always watch safely from the stands. NBC DFW reports that the hit TV show is coming back to Dallas at Fair Park for it’s 10th season on March 25th and 26th. This season is expected to be the biggest yet, while introducing 20 new obstacles. You can sign up HERE to be on the wait list to be able to attend the tapping of the Dallas episode. Episodes for he 10th season of American Ninja Warrior won’t air until later this summer.

Source Via: NBC DFW