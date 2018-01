Photo via Dreamstime

Surf's up: Big Wave Surfer expertly rides monster wave off the shores of Portugal. https://t.co/Xm6WiBeV57 pic.twitter.com/R4UyyfRAE6 — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2018

Whoaaa!!! I mean I don’t know how to surf (then again, I can’t swim either), but this is crazy intense. This surfer was caught on video surfing a massive, monster wave in the coast of Portugal. You have to be an expert riding this massive wave.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via ABC News