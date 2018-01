Photo via Dreamstime

I have never heard of drinking a hot Dr. Pepper before, but word on the street is, it’s the winter drink.

Hot Dr. Pepper isn’t actually a new thing and has went out of style. It used to be served in Cotton Bowl games before. Here are a few tips on how to make one…

Don’t Use Corn Syrup Dr. Pepper

Heat, But Don’t Boil

Serve With Citrus

Mix It Up With Your Favorite Adult Drink

Would you try the Hot Dr. Pepper?

Marco A. Salinas

Source via GuideLive