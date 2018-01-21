Filed Under:Nike, Paul George, PlayStation, Sony

Oklahoma City Thunder small forward, Paul George thinks of himself as one of the biggest gamers in the NBA, and has been since his dad gave him a PlayStation 2 for Christmas one year. Now George has teamed with Nike and Sony to create a PlayStation themed shoe, the PG2. The shoes tongue lights up with George Paul’s logo on one foot a the PlayStation logo on the other, just like how the console starts up. The shoelace eyelets are the same color as the buttons on the controller. Over all these shows look pretty cool and look a lot cooler than other shoes based on a gaming console.

