Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the most passionate fans in the NFL.
So much so that the city is preparing for massive celebrations in case the Eagles wins today’s game against the Vikings. Local police has advised business’ to make sure that their gates are down, and that trash cans and flower pots are brought inside. Bars have been asked to serve alcohol in plastic cups rather than bottles. Some people have been preparing by rubbing Crisco on lamp posts and traffic lights to prevent rowdy fans from climbing them. The last time celebration rioting ensued was after the Philies won the World Series in 2008.
Source Via: Yahoo Sports