Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the most passionate fans in the NFL.

So much so that the city is preparing for massive celebrations in case the Eagles wins today’s game against the Vikings. Local police has advised business’ to make sure that their gates are down, and that trash cans and flower pots are brought inside. Bars have been asked to serve alcohol in plastic cups rather than bottles. Some people have been preparing by rubbing Crisco on lamp posts and traffic lights to prevent rowdy fans from climbing them. The last time celebration rioting ensued was after the Philies won the World Series in 2008.

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

Source Via: Yahoo Sports