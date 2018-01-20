Filed Under:Animal, Dallas, Dallas Animal Services, Dallas Marshal's Office, jail, law, outstanding warrants, round up, Warrants
Dallas Marshal’s Office and Dallas Animal Services are partnering up to conduct a warrant round-up for animal-related warrants, this includes “animal at large” and “failure to surrender for quarantine.”

If you have a warrant out for an animal-related offense, the Dallas Marshal’s Office advises you to come in and discuss options on how to avoid jail time.

Check out on how to pay your fines, click here

 

Marco A. Salinas

Source via NBCDFW

