Dallas Marshal’s Office and Dallas Animal Services are partnering up to conduct a warrant round-up for animal-related warrants, this includes “animal at large” and “failure to surrender for quarantine.”

If you have a warrant out for an animal-related offense, the Dallas Marshal’s Office advises you to come in and discuss options on how to avoid jail time.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via NBCDFW