The death of the little 3-year-old Sherin Matthews has brought two strangers together who have taken interest in the case to come up with the proposed law “Sherin’s Law”.

The two have said it would be a felony to leave your child at home alone. This comes when Richardson police told them that the adoptive parents left to dinner and leaving her and her biological sibling at home alone.

An attorney who is helping Reena Bana and Shanna Poteet, the two women who are writing the proposed law, to push them to the state level. The attorney says that the current law that is placed today says the parents can leave their child home when they are mature enough.

Including in the proposed law, it would also make it a felony if you don’t report a missing child within a few hours. In Florida, there is a current law where there is a law that “makes it a felony for a parent or legal guardian to fail to report a missing child, in cases where the parent knew or should have known that the child was possibly in danger.”

What do you think about this proposed law?

Source via WFAA