Oh My!

A north Texas animal sanctuary was contacted on Thursday after Texas Parks and Wildlife seized two white tigers and two bears from an undisclosed property here in Texas. The people housing the animals did not have the proper permits and were housing the animals illegally. The tigers were taken to In-Sync Exotics’ sanctuary in Wylie, while the bears were taken to Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville. It’s pretty common to find exotic animals housed illegally here in Texas, Vicky Keahey, Founder and President of In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center tells WFAA that there are more tigers living in Texas than in the wild,“There’s a lot of people that have illegal ownership of all kinds of different exotic animals. There’s more tigers in Texas than there are in the wild.”

Source via: WFAA