Frisco based Hurts Donuts have made some colorful doughnuts, that won’t poison you.

You’ve probably seen headlines in your news feed of people attempting to do the Tide Pod challenge. An internet challenge where you record yourself eating laundry detergent. It’s just as dangerous as it sounds. Now Hurts Donuts has made creamy filled doughnut with that same purple and orange swish design. The store stared selling their Tide Pod style doughnut Friday at 6 AM, employees tell Guide Live that they expect to sell them through midnight on Saturday. At least these donuts actually look good enough to taste, better hurry and get one while you still can.

Source Via: Guide Live

