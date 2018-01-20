Photo Credit: GSB/SIPA USA

I used to collect Star Wars cards: you know…the kind you got with the bubble gum in the packet. My brother collected baseball cards. As for my nieces and nephews, they used to collect Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

I hope they’ve held on to them!

As you’ll see in the tweets below, the Card Shop Spiral is selling the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! card for $400,000 (£287,920) in Tokyo. To state the obvious, it’s a one-of-kind card.

Check out the responses to this card (and the price), too!

….time to head to the attic and find my cards. https://t.co/h9H7FHeMQr — Bianca (@thefilmhound) January 17, 2018

I'm never throwing my collection of rare yugioh cards away. Someday they're gonna make me rich https://t.co/A3bjP2q3Iq — rebel rebel (@HeavymetalLver) January 16, 2018

Usually when you see otaku stuff priced as much as a car, that doesn't mean as much as a Lamborghini.https://t.co/MkoKl0Mx3z — Casey Baseel (@NatsuKazeOtoko) January 17, 2018

