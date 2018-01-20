Filed Under:Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon, Card Shop Spiral, Twitter, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards
I used to collect Star Wars cards: you know…the kind you got with the bubble gum in the packet.  My brother collected baseball cards.  As for my nieces and nephews, they used to collect Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

I hope they’ve held on to them!

As you’ll see in the tweets below, the Card Shop Spiral is selling the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! card for $400,000 (£287,920) in Tokyo.  To state the obvious, it’s a one-of-kind card.

Check out the responses to this card (and the price), too!

