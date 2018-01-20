Photo Credit: GSB/SIPA USA
I used to collect Star Wars cards: you know…the kind you got with the bubble gum in the packet. My brother collected baseball cards. As for my nieces and nephews, they used to collect Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.
I hope they’ve held on to them!
As you’ll see in the tweets below, the Card Shop Spiral is selling the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! card for $400,000 (£287,920) in Tokyo. To state the obvious, it’s a one-of-kind card.
Check out the responses to this card (and the price), too!
Posted by Hatch
Credit: Twitter