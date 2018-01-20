Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

These days, it seems like everyone is dancing to Ed Sheeran songs at their wedding receptions…but now what will Ed Sheeran dance to?

That’s the question we’ll all be asking: because Ed Sheeran is engaged! The 26-year-old pop star popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn before the new year (who knew?) and made the announcement official this morning. Check out the Instagram post below!

Ed and Cherry have known each other since they were kids, but really started to get serious when he invited her to Taylor Swift’s 4th of July party in 2005 (talk about an impressive date!).

Congrats, Ed!

Posted by Hatch

Source: CNN

