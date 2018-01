© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Petty’s autopsy results have finally been released. The results show that the beloved singer died from an accidental overdose.

The report shows that Petty was on a variety of pain meds, including Fentanyl patches.

Petty’s official death certificate read¬†“deferred.” The singer suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital where he was eventually taken off life support.

Tom Petty passed away at the age of 66.

Via TMZ