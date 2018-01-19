Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, banned, Bloggers, Dublin, Hotel, Influencer, social media
@ Dreamstime

A hotel in Dublin has banned bloggers after a particularity heated exchange between the owner and one YouTube blogger.

The White Moose Café retrieved a letter from a social media influencer asking for free accommodations in exchange for exposure.

The owner responded to the letter, pointing out that his account actually had more followers than the self proclaimed influencer.

He went on to post several more open letters to bloggers before finally banning them all together, but not before thanking them for the PR his hotel has gotten since the feud went viral.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live