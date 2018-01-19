@ Dreamstime

A hotel in Dublin has banned bloggers after a particularity heated exchange between the owner and one YouTube blogger.

The White Moose Café retrieved a letter from a social media influencer asking for free accommodations in exchange for exposure.

The owner responded to the letter, pointing out that his account actually had more followers than the self proclaimed influencer.

OFFICIAL APOLOGY TO BLOGGERS. pic.twitter.com/KYjDPXCZtX — White Moose Cafe (@whitemoosecafe) January 16, 2018

He went on to post several more open letters to bloggers before finally banning them all together, but not before thanking them for the PR his hotel has gotten since the feud went viral.

Thank you, bloggers. From the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/JGKFeHaXnP — White Moose Cafe (@whitemoosecafe) January 17, 2018

ALL BLOGGERS BANNED FROM OUR BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/DQVjAtDnW8 — White Moose Cafe (@whitemoosecafe) January 17, 2018

Via Mashable