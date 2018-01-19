Filed Under:Air Force family, Award, fox4, military family, relocation, Southlake, student, Teen
Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Almand, 18, of Southlake is a semifinalist in the 2018 Military Child of the Year. Both children and teens who have military parents often times relocate.

Before reaching his freshman year in high school, the Almand family who are part of the U.S. Air Force moved 10 times! That is definitely crazy!!

“From the resiliency I built from moving so many times, I was able to handle all of those things at once and not really worry about meeting new friends because I’m used to that and having to restart,” Travis says.

Travis is a distinguished Eagle Scout, a standout defensive end for the Southlake Carroll football team and is top 10% of his class. His dad, originally from Midland is a colonel and his mother a pilot for American Airlines. They chose to retire in Southlake.

The award is chosen by 90 students worldwide and Travis made it to the top 15 from Air Force families.

 

Marco A. Salinas

Source via FOX4

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live