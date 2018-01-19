Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Almand, 18, of Southlake is a semifinalist in the 2018 Military Child of the Year. Both children and teens who have military parents often times relocate.

Before reaching his freshman year in high school, the Almand family who are part of the U.S. Air Force moved 10 times! That is definitely crazy!!

“From the resiliency I built from moving so many times, I was able to handle all of those things at once and not really worry about meeting new friends because I’m used to that and having to restart,” Travis says.

Travis is a distinguished Eagle Scout, a standout defensive end for the Southlake Carroll football team and is top 10% of his class. His dad, originally from Midland is a colonel and his mother a pilot for American Airlines. They chose to retire in Southlake.

The award is chosen by 90 students worldwide and Travis made it to the top 15 from Air Force families.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via FOX4