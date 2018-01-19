1/19/2018 - File photo dated 06/09/15 of Tom Hardy, as a rap mixtape made by the actor in the 1990s has appeared online - 19 years after it was compiled. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Yep, Tom Hardy was once a rapper. A short lived career at the age of 15 and it had never come to light until… NOW.

ENews shared a bit of Hardy’s interview with BBC in which he went to explain about that mixtape from 1999 titled “Falling on Your Arse in 1999” under Hardy’s pseudonym Tommy No. 1.

“Because I come from a nice middle-class neighborhood it was a very hard sell. And I wasn’t very good!” said Hardy. “I used to be with the guy who managed Leela James and Lauren Hill, Pras, the Fugees and all that. I worked out with Warren Riker and Gordon Williams. I’ve recorded loads of stuff but it’s never been released.”

And in case you’re wondering what he sounds like, read the entire story HERE, they have the full album there for ya!

Via E News