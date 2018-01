(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Friday, January 19

Today we announced our 2nd Annual Lost 80s Live concert.  Friday, August 24th at Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie.  Here are nine of the songs you can see performed live at the show!

Animotion-Obsession

Wang Chung-Dance Hall Days

Nu Shooz-I Can’t Wait

When In Rome-The Promise

Missing Persons-Words

Boys Don’t Cry-I Wanna Be A Cowboy

Naked Eyes-Always Something There To Remind Me

Book Of Love-I Touch Roses

A Flock Of Seagulls-I Ran