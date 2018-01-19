Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Just in case you still think it’s OK to do the “Tide Pod Challenge” (really?), here’s what happens to your body when you eat a Tide Pod:

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Flatulence

Vomiting

With the foam in the mouth, the risk of not being able to breathe properly

Burns to the digestive track

Losing consciousness

Here’s a video of what you should do if someone ingests a Tide Pod:

More

Not only are #laundrypackets not #tasty, but ingesting them can cause serious health issues and in some cases could lead to possible death. Call the national poison help hotline at 1-800-222-1222 or text POISON to 797979 to save the number in your phone pic.twitter.com/FpY1RVVEHQ — AAPCC (@AAPCC) January 11, 2018

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

And if I haven’t made it clear: please do not do the Tide Pod Challenge. Thank you.

Source: The Independent

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!