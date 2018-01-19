Photo Credit: Dreamstime
Just in case you still think it’s OK to do the “Tide Pod Challenge” (really?), here’s what happens to your body when you eat a Tide Pod:
- Abdominal pain
- Diarrhea
- Flatulence
- Vomiting
- With the foam in the mouth, the risk of not being able to breathe properly
- Burns to the digestive track
- Losing consciousness
Here’s a video of what you should do if someone ingests a Tide Pod:
And if I haven’t made it clear: please do not do the Tide Pod Challenge. Thank you.
Source: The Independent
