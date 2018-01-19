By JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Just in case you still think it’s OK to do the “Tide Pod Challenge” (really?), here’s what happens to your body when you eat a Tide Pod:

  • Abdominal pain
  • Diarrhea
  • Flatulence
  • Vomiting
  • With the foam in the mouth, the risk of not being able to breathe properly
  • Burns to the digestive track
  • Losing consciousness

Here’s a video of what you should do if someone ingests a Tide Pod:

And if I haven’t made it clear: please do not do the Tide Pod Challenge.  Thank you.

Source: The Independent

