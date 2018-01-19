(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

A cover of “Zombie” has now been released. It was originally supposed to feature vocals from Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan herself. The band and the singer had scheduled a recording session in London the day O’Riordan passed. The cover is a heavier, metal-tinged take on the rock ballad. The Los Angeles-based band released a statement about the cover shortly after news broke of O’Riordan’s passing, “It was the greatest honor to know she liked our version and wanted to sing on it. We’re deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dolores and by the fact that she’s leaving behind three children so we are donating the proceeds from the song to her kids. It’s such a powerful song and the themes are still so relevant, we wanted to release it in her memory.”

You can hear their cover below.