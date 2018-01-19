As amazing as ‘The Last Jedi’ is those of us who don’t live in Japan may be getting short changed.

Turns out, in Japan, there are two different versions of the movie, a light and a dark. The special versions come from 4DX, which is a 4D cinema company. Basically, the 4D theaters feature extra effects. The chairs will shake, wind blows, and there are even some smells that accompany the movie.

Fans can choose whether they want to see the light or dark side versions. So far, we’re not quite sure what the differences are, or how extreme they really are.

Guess we’ll just have to wait until Disney brings the special versions to the US.

Via Mashable