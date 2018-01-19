Filed Under:bike shares, Dallas, limebikes, local, Problem, vbikes

Without a doubt you have seen those bikes pretty much everywhere and anywhere if you have driven through Dallas.

In fact, bikes have been found in people’s front yards, upside down, and at many awkward not-so appropriate areas. Yes, your voices and complaints have been heard loud enough for the city to want to do something about this situation.

They decided to call out the bike companies such as LimeBikes and VBikes and pretty much say, if they don’t clean and fix this situation up, the city will.

In a letter from the city manager:

“To resolve the situation, please take the following steps immediately:

1. Relocate all bicycles:

• Located on sidewalks narrower than 10 feet in width
• Located on turf, landscaping, or other unimproved surfaces
• Blocking access locations to public or private property and transit stops (includingbus and rail transit)
• Blocking sidewalk curb ramps
• Located on multi-use trails to their respective trailheads”

So there you have it, action will be taken soon to make those eye sores disappear!

Via CBS

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live