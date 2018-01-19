If you’re fine with the price of your monthly Prime membership, that’s about to change soon. The company announced Friday that it will be increasing the price of its monthly membership rate. The rate will increase from $10.99 per month to $12.99 per month. An 18-percent increase that results in a $24 increase overall annually. The changes also affect college student pricing with the rate going from $5.49 to $6.49. The bonus of that though is that the annual student price won’t change. You are probably way better off just paying the set $49 a year for Prime at this point.

The new fees kick in today for new Prime members and existing members will see the price increase after Feb. 18. The tech giant is hoping to sway more Prime members to buy annual memberships rather than monthly. You can read more about their price increases here.