Photo via Dreamstime

Unfortunately two more flu deaths were confirmed today in Dallas County, which included a 17-year-old. This is Dallas County’s first pediatric death.

As the flu is spreading all across the country, it has already claimed 40 deaths alone in North Texas. An 81-year-old was among the deaths because of the flu. Both had health conditions which made the flu more complicated.

In Tarrant County, their has been confirmed 8 deaths, while Collin County had 6 this season, which all had health conditions. Bonham of Fanin County and Gunter of Grayson County school districts says they canceled classes for the week because of the flu outbreak.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA