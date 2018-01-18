Eating Tide Pods is a very real and very dangerous thing. However, Tide Pod flavored Oreos are not hitting the store shelves this week, or next week, or ever!

Why? Well, they simply aren’t a real Oreo flavor. Over the last week, you may have seen this pic floating around the intrawebs…

While it’s an hilarious idea, we just want to make it clear that these cookies are not real. If we have people already eating soap for fun, then there will definitely be people who believe these are real. So spread the word.