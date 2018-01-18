@ Dreamstime

Boiling live lobsters has been a common practice for years, but Switzerland is hoping to put an end to it.

The country passed a new law last week which requires lobsters to be stunned before cooked. The lobsters will also now have to be kept in a natural environment as apposed to freezing water or ice.

Some scientists say lobsters feel pain, so don’t boil them alive pic.twitter.com/aBPgt9ZicW — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 16, 2018

The new legislation will come into effect in March of 2018.

This law comes after researchers found that crustaceans might actually feel pain. A study back in 2013 found that crabs chose to avoid electric shock, suggesting they can in fact feel pain.

Via Barstool