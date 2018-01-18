@ Dreamstime
Boiling live lobsters has been a common practice for years, but Switzerland is hoping to put an end to it.
The country passed a new law last week which requires lobsters to be stunned before cooked. The lobsters will also now have to be kept in a natural environment as apposed to freezing water or ice.
The new legislation will come into effect in March of 2018.
This law comes after researchers found that crustaceans might actually feel pain. A study back in 2013 found that crabs chose to avoid electric shock, suggesting they can in fact feel pain.
Via Barstool