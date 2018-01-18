(Photo by Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Lorraine Abdul, mother of pop star Paula Abdul, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 85.

A constant in Paula’s life, Lorraine was by her daughter’s side for all of her greatest accomplishments in music, including when she received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1991.

A moment of silence as we mourn in the loss of Paula’s mom, Lorraine Rykiss. A beautiful soul gone too soon. We ask that you guys continue sending your love & positivity to our girl. We love you @PaulaAbdul, your PAmily is sending you and your family so much love right now♥️ pic.twitter.com/YspdRLFS0h — Paula Abdul Vogue (@AbdulVogue) January 18, 2018

There haven’t been a ton of details released surrounding the circumstances of Lorraine’s death, and Paula has yet to speak publicly on the matter, which is understandable. She has posted a couple of reflective pictures and words on Twitter, however, which seem to relate to her mother’s passing.

This moment from my visit to Israel is one I think of often. Pausing to watch all the vibrant life going on. EVERY MOMENT of life should be savored & treasured, whether we’re alone or w/ people we love. When can you pause today to appreciate life? xoP #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/jrYxprkfL7 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 16, 2018

I’m SO grateful for my family & the depth of our roots. My heart couldn’t be fuller when I see how we continue to grow in love & support for one another.

I hope you all cultivate “deep roots” & the strength to stand strong when the winds come ❤️, Paula #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/VZPowqPRxA — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 18, 2018

Via People