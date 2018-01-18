By JT
Lorraine Abdul, mother of pop star Paula Abdul, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 85.

A constant in Paula’s life, Lorraine was by her daughter’s side for all of her greatest accomplishments in music, including when she received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1991.

There haven’t been a ton of details released surrounding the circumstances of Lorraine’s death, and Paula has yet to speak publicly on the matter, which is understandable.  She has posted a couple of reflective pictures and words on Twitter, however, which seem to relate to her mother’s passing.

